KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) Shares Purchased by APG Asset Management N.V.

APG Asset Management N.V. increased its position in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) by 29.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,133,669 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 259,558 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. owned approximately 0.20% of KKR & Co. Inc. worth $47,120,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in KKR & Co. Inc. by 20.7% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,359 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $68,000. 77.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

KKR & Co. Inc. stock opened at $59.79 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $34.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.32, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.40. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.67 and a 52 week high of $61.05. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The asset manager reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.13. KKR & Co. Inc. had a net margin of 58.79% and a return on equity of 4.35%. The company had revenue of $493.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $609.55 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.42 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th were paid a $0.145 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. This is a positive change from KKR & Co. Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.58%.

KKR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $69.00 to $71.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. KKR & Co. Inc. presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.45.

In other KKR & Co. Inc. news, General Counsel David Sorkin sold 12,546 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.50, for a total transaction of $733,941.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. purchased 11,433 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $26.24 per share, with a total value of $300,001.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

KKR & Co. Inc. Profile

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

