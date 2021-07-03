KKR Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:KIO) Short Interest Up 29.1% in June

KKR Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:KIO) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,400 shares, a growth of 29.1% from the May 31st total of 12,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 64,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

KIO stock traded down $0.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $16.61. 67,357 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 74,364. KKR Income Opportunities Fund has a 1-year low of $12.32 and a 1-year high of $16.75. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.28.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be given a dividend of $0.105 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.59%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of KKR Income Opportunities Fund in the 1st quarter worth $47,000. Proequities Inc. raised its stake in shares of KKR Income Opportunities Fund by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 5,423 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of KKR Income Opportunities Fund by 46.1% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,513 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC bought a new stake in shares of KKR Income Opportunities Fund in the 1st quarter worth $166,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of KKR Income Opportunities Fund in the 4th quarter worth $179,000.

KKR Income Opportunities Fund Company Profile

KKR Income Opportunities Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co L.P. The fund is managed by KKR Asset Management LLC. It invests in fixed income markets and hedging markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in first- and second-lien secured loans, unsecured loans and high yield corporate debt instruments.

