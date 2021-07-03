KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the seventeen brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $313.00.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on KLAC shares. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of KLA from $360.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of KLA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $341.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on shares of KLA from $360.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of KLA from $349.00 to $364.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of KLA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $375.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th.

Shares of KLA stock opened at $311.82 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $313.91. KLA has a 1-year low of $171.31 and a 1-year high of $359.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 2.66. The company has a market cap of $47.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.16, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.23.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $3.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.59 by $0.26. KLA had a net margin of 28.77% and a return on equity of 69.63%. The company had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that KLA will post 14.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th were paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. KLA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.78%.

In other news, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.95, for a total value of $4,649,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 61,906 shares in the company, valued at $19,187,764.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Gary B. Moore acquired 377 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $301.02 per share, with a total value of $113,484.54. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 12,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,617,357.34. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in KLA during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC purchased a new stake in KLA during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in KLA during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new position in shares of KLA in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of KLA by 34.3% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 141 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.99% of the company’s stock.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

