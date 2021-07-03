Klaytn (KLAY) Hits Market Capitalization of $2.53 Billion

Klaytn (CURRENCY:KLAY) traded up 3.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on July 3rd. Klaytn has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion and $90.94 million worth of Klaytn was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Klaytn coin can now be bought for about $1.02 or 0.00002941 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Klaytn has traded up 8.3% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002890 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001939 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.47 or 0.00044694 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.49 or 0.00140115 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58.56 or 0.00169212 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0515 or 0.00000149 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $34,591.82 or 0.99953361 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $301.59 or 0.00871438 BTC.

Klaytn Coin Profile

Klaytn’s launch date was October 4th, 2018. Klaytn’s total supply is 10,610,826,227 coins and its circulating supply is 2,482,444,986 coins. Klaytn’s official Twitter account is @klaytn_official . The official website for Klaytn is www.klaytn.com . The official message board for Klaytn is medium.com/klaytn

According to CryptoCompare, “Kakao’s global public blockchain project Klaytn is an enterprise-grade, service-centric platform that brings user-friendly blockchain experience to millions. It combines the best features of both public blockchains (decentralized data & control, distributed governance) and private blockchains (low latency, high scalability) via an efficient 'hybrid' design. Klaytn is secured by participation from numerous highly-reputable brands around the globe, working together to create a reliable business platform atop a robust system of decentralized trust. “

Buying and Selling Klaytn

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Klaytn directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Klaytn should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Klaytn using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

