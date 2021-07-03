Klever Price Down 9.5% Over Last Week (KLV)

Klever (CURRENCY:KLV) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on July 3rd. Over the last seven days, Klever has traded 9.5% lower against the dollar. Klever has a market capitalization of $186.72 million and $1.07 million worth of Klever was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Klever coin can now be purchased for about $0.0550 or 0.00000158 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002881 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001939 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.53 or 0.00044747 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $49.17 or 0.00141690 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $58.71 or 0.00169168 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0529 or 0.00000153 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002934 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $34,579.87 or 0.99638837 BTC.

Klever Coin Profile

Klever launched on August 1st, 2020. Klever’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,397,615,776 coins. Klever’s official website is www.klever.io . Klever’s official Twitter account is @klever_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Klever is a cryptocurrency platform designed to solve two big issues in crypto today. The crypto security problem and the user experience problem. Klever App enables participants to use the a vast selection of dapps on the blockchain, from games, entertainment, decentralized finance, and other p2p distributed ledger applications. The app's built-in Web Browser allows users to explore dapps, decentralized services, and products at the push of a button. “

Buying and Selling Klever

