Klimatas Trading 29.3% Lower Over Last 7 Days (KTS)

Klimatas (CURRENCY:KTS) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on July 3rd. Over the last seven days, Klimatas has traded 29.3% lower against the dollar. Klimatas has a total market cap of $4,779.51 and approximately $20.00 worth of Klimatas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Klimatas coin can now be purchased for $0.0066 or 0.00000019 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Lobstex (LOBS) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0578 or 0.00000166 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0168 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Crypto Sports (CSPN) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000294 BTC.

Digiwage (WAGE) traded 35% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kalkulus (KLKS) traded 18.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Klimatas Profile

Klimatas (KTS) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Klimatas’ total supply is 1,575,256 coins and its circulating supply is 722,904 coins. Klimatas’ official Twitter account is @KlimatasCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Klimatas is /r/Klimatas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Klimatas is klimatas.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Klimatas is an innovative project, centered at bridging the gap between the blockchain technology and investors involved in making sure that the sustainable development goals are met. Klimatas believes that investors can make a whole lot of profit from investing in innovative projects that will in the long run aid the sustainable development goals. “

Buying and Selling Klimatas

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Klimatas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Klimatas should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Klimatas using one of the exchanges listed above.

