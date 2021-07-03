Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:KBX) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:KBX) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is €104.83 ($123.33).

Several research firms have recently commented on KBX. Berenberg Bank set a €115.00 ($135.29) price target on shares of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Kepler Capital Markets set a €106.00 ($124.71) target price on shares of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Warburg Research set a €125.00 ($147.06) target price on shares of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Morgan Stanley set a €125.00 ($147.06) target price on shares of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €72.00 ($84.71) target price on shares of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th.

ETR KBX opened at €94.82 ($111.55) on Friday. Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft has a 52 week low of €87.92 ($103.44) and a 52 week high of €117.24 ($137.93). The stock has a market cap of $15.28 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 130.92. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is €103.54.

Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft develops, produces, markets, and services braking and other systems for rail and commercial vehicles worldwide. It offers intelligence entrance, power electrics and control technology, digital solutions for optimization of rail traffic, couplers, signal systems, stationary and mobile testing equipment, wiper and wash systems, and sanitary systems for mass transit and long distance rail vehicles.

