Komodo Price Reaches $0.61 on Major Exchanges (KMD)

Komodo (CURRENCY:KMD) traded 11.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on July 3rd. Komodo has a market capitalization of $77.35 million and $6.66 million worth of Komodo was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Komodo has traded 6.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Komodo coin can now be purchased for $0.61 or 0.00001764 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Komodo alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $114.29 or 0.00329795 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $48.30 or 0.00139376 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $66.45 or 0.00191759 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00006764 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0549 or 0.00000158 BTC.

Flux (FLUX) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000369 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded down 14% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00004423 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000006 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About Komodo

Komodo (KMD) is a dPoW/PoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 13th, 2016. Komodo’s total supply is 126,559,616 coins. The official message board for Komodo is blog.komodoplatform.com . The Reddit community for Komodo is /r/komodoplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Komodo’s official Twitter account is @komodoplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . Komodo’s official website is komodoplatform.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Komodo is a privacy-centric cryptocurrency that combines the anonymity of ZCash with the security of Bitcoin. Using a new consensus mechanism developed by the Komodo team, delayed Proof of Work, Komodo blocks can be notarized using the Bitcoin blockchain. KMD is issued through an Equihash-based PoW protocol, and the new block information is sent to pre-voted notary nodes. These nodes insert the Komodo block information on the BTC blockchain by creating a custom transaction. This system ensures that in order to “hack” komodo, one would have to rewrite both chains.Komodo uses Zero Knowledge Proofs to provide 100% anonymous transactions, that are now secured with Bitcoin's hash rate. “

Komodo Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Komodo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Komodo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Komodo using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Komodo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Komodo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.