Koninklijke KPN (OTCMKTS:KKPNF) Share Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $3.31

Koninklijke KPN (OTCMKTS:KKPNF) shares passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.31 and traded as low as $3.13. Koninklijke KPN shares last traded at $3.14, with a volume of 6,426 shares traded.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Koninklijke KPN from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd.

The stock has a market cap of $13.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.93 and a beta of -0.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.31.

Koninklijke KPN N.V. provides telecommunications and information technology (IT) services in the Netherlands. The company operates through Consumer; Business; Wholesale; and Network, Operations & IT segments. It offers fixed and mobile telephony, fixed and mobile broadband internet, and television services to retail consumers; infrastructure and network related IT solutions to business customers; and wholesale network services to third parties.

