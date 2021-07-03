Koninklijke Philips NV (AMS:PHIA) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Koninklijke Philips NV (AMS:PHIA) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is €51.41 ($60.48).

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PHIA. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €54.00 ($63.53) price objective on Koninklijke Philips and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €50.70 ($59.65) price objective on Koninklijke Philips and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €45.00 ($52.94) price objective on Koninklijke Philips and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Berenberg Bank set a €50.00 ($58.82) price objective on Koninklijke Philips and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, UBS Group set a €56.00 ($65.88) price objective on Koninklijke Philips and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th.

Get Koninklijke Philips alerts:

Koninklijke Philips has a 1-year low of €28.92 ($34.02) and a 1-year high of €36.12 ($42.49).

Koninklijke Philips N.V. is the Netherlands-based health technology company. The Company’s segments include Personal Health businesses, Diagnosis & Treatment businesses, Connected Care & Health Informatics businesses, HealthTech Other and Legacy Items. The Personal Health businesses segment is engaged in the health continuum, delivering integrated, connected solutions that support healthier lifestyles and those living with chronic disease.

Featured Story: S&P/ASX 200 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Koninklijke Philips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Koninklijke Philips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.