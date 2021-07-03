Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB) Short Interest Update

Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,630,000 shares, a growth of 33.5% from the May 31st total of 1,970,000 shares. Currently, 4.9% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 495,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.3 days.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group boosted their target price on Kontoor Brands from $89.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Kontoor Brands from $59.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Kontoor Brands from $56.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Kontoor Brands has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.14.

Get Kontoor Brands alerts:

KTB traded up $0.75 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $58.59. 492,944 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 753,526. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.89, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 2.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $62.20. The company has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.29. Kontoor Brands has a one year low of $15.17 and a one year high of $69.16.

Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $651.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $608.75 million. Kontoor Brands had a return on equity of 440.68% and a net margin of 6.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.27 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Kontoor Brands will post 3.85 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 8th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 7th. Kontoor Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.30%.

In other news, EVP Laurel Krueger sold 6,762 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.98, for a total value of $432,632.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,859,130.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KTB. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Kontoor Brands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in Kontoor Brands in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Kontoor Brands by 802.0% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 818 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Kontoor Brands by 30.5% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in Kontoor Brands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $75,000. 92.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Kontoor Brands

Kontoor Brands, Inc, a lifestyle apparel company, designs, manufactures, procures, markets, and distributes apparel under the Wrangler and Lee brands in the United States and internationally. The company sells its products primarily through mass and mid-tier retailers, specialty stores, department stores, and retailer-owned and third-party e-commerce sites, as well as through direct-to-consumer channels, including full-price and outlet stores, and its websites.

See Also: What is Elliott Wave theory?

Receive News & Ratings for Kontoor Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kontoor Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.