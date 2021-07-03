Krane Funds Advisors LLC Acquires 14,302 Shares of HUTCHMED (China) Limited (NASDAQ:HCM)

Krane Funds Advisors LLC raised its holdings in HUTCHMED (China) Limited (NASDAQ:HCM) by 42.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 48,073 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,302 shares during the quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC’s holdings in HUTCHMED were worth $1,358,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. FIL Ltd boosted its stake in shares of HUTCHMED by 26.4% in the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 345,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,775,000 after purchasing an additional 72,230 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of HUTCHMED by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 37,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,051,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of HUTCHMED by 30.0% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 358,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,115,000 after purchasing an additional 82,682 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of HUTCHMED by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 145,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,120,000 after purchasing an additional 19,267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of HUTCHMED by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 142,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,017,000 after purchasing an additional 19,138 shares in the last quarter. 31.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HUTCHMED from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd.

NASDAQ HCM traded up $1.63 on Friday, hitting $40.34. 760,903 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 653,801. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.28. The company has a market cap of $6.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -44.82 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. HUTCHMED has a 1-year low of $23.67 and a 1-year high of $40.69.

About HUTCHMED

HUTCHMED (China) Limited discovers, develops, and commercializes targeted therapeutics and immunotherapies for cancer and immunological diseases worldwide. It operates in two segments, Oncology/Immunology and Other Ventures. It manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells prescription and over-the-counter pharmaceutical, and consumer health products.

