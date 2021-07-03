Krane Funds Advisors LLC Acquires 19,407 Shares of Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA)

Krane Funds Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA) by 334.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,217 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,407 shares during the quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC’s holdings in Avista were worth $1,204,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AVA. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Avista by 41.4% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 755 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Avista by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,192 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,203,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in Avista by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 20,009 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $955,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the period. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Avista by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 6,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $320,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Avista by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 25,208 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,012,000 after buying an additional 467 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.95% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on AVA. Sidoti reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of Avista in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Williams Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Avista in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Avista from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.00.

In other Avista news, Director Kristianne Blake sold 9,775 shares of Avista stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.15, for a total value of $441,341.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $427,886.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director R John Taylor sold 600 shares of Avista stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.86, for a total value of $26,916.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 20,375 shares of company stock valued at $919,357. 0.94% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of AVA traded down $0.41 on Friday, reaching $42.56. The stock had a trading volume of 214,632 shares, compared to its average volume of 357,153. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $45.23. Avista Co. has a 12-month low of $32.26 and a 12-month high of $49.14.

Avista (NYSE:AVA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.14. Avista had a return on equity of 7.40% and a net margin of 11.20%. The company had revenue of $399.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $410.13 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.72 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Avista Co. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 27th were given a dividend of $0.423 per share. This represents a $1.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 26th. Avista’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 88.95%.

Avista Profile

Avista Corporation operates as an electric and natural gas utility company. It operates in two segments, Avista Utilities and AEL&P. The Avista Utilities segment provides electric distribution and transmission, and natural gas distribution services in parts of eastern Washington and northern Idaho; and natural gas distribution services in parts of northeastern and southwestern Oregon, as well as generates electricity in Washington, Idaho, Oregon, and Montana.

