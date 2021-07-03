Krane Funds Advisors LLC Acquires 28,658 Shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Krane Funds Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 134.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 49,927 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,658 shares during the quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $7,743,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ADI. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Analog Devices in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in Analog Devices during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in Analog Devices during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in Analog Devices during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Analog Devices during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. 95.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Analog Devices from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $165.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $195.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $178.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Truist Securities lowered their target price on Analog Devices from $183.00 to $179.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Analog Devices from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.82.

In other Analog Devices news, SVP Gregory N. Henderson sold 6,078 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.43, for a total transaction of $1,023,717.54. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,008,527.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, SVP Gregory N. Henderson sold 6,058 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.16, for a total value of $982,365.28. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,884 shares in the company, valued at $1,927,109.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 28,886 shares of company stock valued at $4,763,048 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ADI traded up $1.50 on Friday, reaching $170.67. 1,563,454 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,633,853. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $160.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 1-year low of $110.47 and a 1-year high of $172.45.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The semiconductor company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 25.16% and a return on equity of 17.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.08 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 6.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th were given a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.21%.

Analog Devices Profile

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company offers data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; high-performance amplifiers to condition analog signals; and radio frequency and microwave ICs to support cellular infrastructure.

