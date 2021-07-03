Krane Funds Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 107,210 MicroVision, Inc. (NASDAQ:MVIS)

Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in MicroVision, Inc. (NASDAQ:MVIS) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 107,210 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,989,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC owned about 0.07% of MicroVision at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MVIS. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in MicroVision by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,438,241 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $13,117,000 after acquiring an additional 205,767 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in MicroVision by 180.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 111,430 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $599,000 after acquiring an additional 71,749 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in MicroVision by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 7,000 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in MicroVision by 2,255.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 91,940 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $495,000 after acquiring an additional 88,036 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MicroVision during the 4th quarter worth approximately $103,000. Institutional investors own 18.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MVIS traded down $0.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $15.99. 4,842,938 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,330,430. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 7.51 and a current ratio of 7.51. The company has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -159.90 and a beta of 3.93. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $17.35. MicroVision, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.25 and a 1 year high of $28.00.

MicroVision (NASDAQ:MVIS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The electronics maker reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $0.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.75 million. MicroVision had a negative return on equity of 85.01% and a negative net margin of 711.00%. On average, research analysts predict that MicroVision, Inc. will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on MVIS shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MicroVision from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. HC Wainwright restated a “neutral” rating on shares of MicroVision in a report on Monday, March 15th.

MicroVision, Inc develops lidar sensors used in automotive safety and autonomous driving applications. Its laser beam scanning technology is based on micro-electrical mechanical systems, laser diodes, opto-mechanics, electronics, algorithms and software. The company also develops micro-display concepts and designs for head-mounted augmented reality (AR) headsets, as well as 1440i MEMS module that can support AR headsets; Interactive Display modules used in smart speakers and other devices; and Consumer Lidar used in smart home systems.

