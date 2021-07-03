Krane Funds Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 49,162 QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS)

Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new stake in QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 49,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,200,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hudock Inc. raised its position in QuantumScape by 1,450.7% in the first quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 2,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 2,147 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of QuantumScape by 59.6% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of QuantumScape during the first quarter worth about $246,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of QuantumScape during the first quarter worth about $1,794,000. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new position in shares of QuantumScape during the first quarter worth about $67,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.45% of the company’s stock.

Get QuantumScape alerts:

In related news, insider Michael O. Mccarthy III sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.48, for a total transaction of $2,848,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 904,168 shares in the company, valued at $25,750,704.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Mohit Singh sold 600,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.86, for a total value of $14,916,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 901,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,414,521.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,340,213 shares of company stock valued at $34,356,840.

Shares of QS traded down $0.98 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $26.70. The stock had a trading volume of 8,124,884 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,751,782. The company has a market capitalization of $10.84 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -68.46. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $29.34. QuantumScape Co. has a 52 week low of $9.74 and a 52 week high of $132.73.

QuantumScape (NYSE:QS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.14). Equities analysts forecast that QuantumScape Co. will post -0.24 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on QS shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on QuantumScape in a report on Thursday, June 17th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Cowen initiated coverage on QuantumScape in a report on Monday, March 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $57.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. QuantumScape presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.67.

QuantumScape Company Profile

QuantumScape Corporation, a development stage company, engages in the development and commercialization of solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

Further Reading: The primary rules of Elliott Wave theory

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS).

Receive News & Ratings for QuantumScape Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QuantumScape and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.