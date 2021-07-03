Krane Funds Advisors LLC Grows Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Krane Funds Advisors LLC grew its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 100.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,457 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,735 shares during the quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $7,130,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth $449,000. Eagle Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 3,155 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,530,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 893.4% in the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 904 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,584,000 after purchasing an additional 813 shares in the last quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 22.5% in the 4th quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,592 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,543,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth about $186,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GOOGL stock traded up $56.26 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2,505.15. The company had a trading volume of 1,300,109 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,249,651. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 3.09. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2,368.97. The firm has a market cap of $1.68 trillion, a P/E ratio of 33.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.01. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,402.15 and a 12-month high of $2,508.08.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $15.82 by $10.47. The business had revenue of $45.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.46 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.54% and a net margin of 26.11%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $9.87 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 89.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on GOOGL. Wolfe Research began coverage on Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $2,450.00 price target for the company. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price target on Alphabet from $2,500.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $2,650.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Argus boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $2,500.00 to $2,800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $2,575.00 to $2,875.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,518.12.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

