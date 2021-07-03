Krane Funds Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA)

Krane Funds Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA) by 62.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,633 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 6,418 shares during the period. Krane Funds Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ambarella were worth $1,670,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new stake in shares of Ambarella during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ambarella by 56.7% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 873 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Ambarella during the 4th quarter worth approximately $138,000. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in shares of Ambarella during the 1st quarter worth approximately $209,000. Finally, Goodwin Daniel L acquired a new stake in Ambarella in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Ambarella alerts:

Shares of Ambarella stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $106.00. 280,649 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 450,884. The company has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a PE ratio of -67.52 and a beta of 1.40. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $98.22. Ambarella, Inc. has a 12-month low of $43.76 and a 12-month high of $137.21.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.06. Ambarella had a negative net margin of 23.12% and a negative return on equity of 11.63%. The business had revenue of $70.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.64 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.04 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Ambarella, Inc. will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Ambarella from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Ambarella in a report on Sunday, March 7th. Bank of America reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Ambarella in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Ambarella in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Roth Capital decreased their price target on shares of Ambarella from $150.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ambarella presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.42.

In other Ambarella news, VP Christopher Day sold 1,445 shares of Ambarella stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.39, for a total value of $146,508.55. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,731 shares in the company, valued at $1,290,796.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 1,500 shares of Ambarella stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.70, for a total transaction of $146,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 30,092 shares in the company, valued at $2,939,988.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 19,244 shares of company stock valued at $1,945,614. 5.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Ambarella

Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor solutions for video that enable high-definition (HD) and ultra HD compression, image processing, and deep neural network processing worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, artificial intelligence computer vision algorithms, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.

See Also: 52 Week Highs



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMBA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA).

Receive News & Ratings for Ambarella Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ambarella and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.