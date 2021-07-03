Krane Funds Advisors LLC Has $1.74 Million Stock Holdings in Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE)

Krane Funds Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE) by 69.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 64,160 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,384 shares during the quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bloom Energy were worth $1,736,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. HN Saltoro Capital LP bought a new position in Bloom Energy during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in Bloom Energy during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Bloom Energy during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in Bloom Energy by 71.2% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 755 shares during the period. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Bloom Energy in the fourth quarter worth $56,000. 54.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:BE traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $26.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,383,926 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,613,711. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.26. Bloom Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $10.65 and a twelve month high of $44.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.61 and a beta of 3.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.22, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $194.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $203.27 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Bloom Energy Co. will post -0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Bloom Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Bloom Energy from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Northcoast Research initiated coverage on Bloom Energy in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America upgraded Bloom Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $19.50 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised Bloom Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Bloom Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.10.

In related news, CEO Kr Sridhar sold 44,356 shares of Bloom Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.92, for a total value of $1,060,995.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 422,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,111,558.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Glen Griffiths sold 11,817 shares of Bloom Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.82, for a total value of $281,480.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 148,208 shares in the company, valued at $3,530,314.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 358,309 shares of company stock worth $7,931,746 over the last three months. Insiders own 15.86% of the company’s stock.

Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells solid-oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation in the United States, Japan, China, India, and the Republic of Korea. The company offers Bloom Energy Server, a power generation platform that converts standard low-pressure natural gas, biogas, or hydrogen into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion.

