Krane Funds Advisors LLC Has $2.36 Million Stock Holdings in Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG)

Krane Funds Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) by 35.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 65,908 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,118 shares during the quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC’s holdings in Plug Power were worth $2,362,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Plug Power during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Plug Power by 2.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 376,826 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $13,520,000 after buying an additional 8,484 shares in the last quarter. Banco de Sabadell S.A boosted its stake in Plug Power by 46.4% in the first quarter. Banco de Sabadell S.A now owns 3,155 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Plug Power in the first quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. acquired a new stake in Plug Power in the first quarter valued at about $40,884,000. 49.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PLUG stock traded down $0.83 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $32.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,246,824 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,807,820. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $29.03. Plug Power Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.07 and a 52-week high of $75.49. The company has a quick ratio of 25.59, a current ratio of 26.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, June 21st. The electronics maker reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $72.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.62 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 76.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.12) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Plug Power Inc. will post -0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PLUG has been the subject of several research reports. Truist Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $42.00 target price (down from $65.00) on shares of Plug Power in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Plug Power from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Plug Power from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Plug Power in a research report on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Plug Power from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Plug Power has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.74.

Plug Power Inc provides hydrogen fuel cell turnkey solutions for the electric mobility and stationary power markets in North America and Europe. It focuses on proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell and fuel processing technologies, and fuel cell/battery hybrid technologies, as well as related hydrogen and green hydrogen generation, storage, and dispensing infrastructure.

