Krane Funds Advisors LLC Has $2.60 Million Holdings in PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS)

Krane Funds Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS) by 85.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,115 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 25,871 shares during the quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC’s holdings in PagSeguro Digital were worth $2,598,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its position in PagSeguro Digital by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 13,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $740,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its position in PagSeguro Digital by 2.1% in the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 12,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $570,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its position in PagSeguro Digital by 3.4% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 10,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in PagSeguro Digital by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA raised its position in PagSeguro Digital by 14.0% in the first quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 3,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. 56.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PAGS stock traded up $0.82 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $57.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,187,975 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,949,075. The company has a market capitalization of $19.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.07 and a beta of 1.56. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $49.03. PagSeguro Digital Ltd. has a 12 month low of $33.78 and a 12 month high of $62.83.

PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.02). PagSeguro Digital had a return on equity of 7.30% and a net margin of 16.55%. The business had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.11 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that PagSeguro Digital Ltd. will post 0.96 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on PAGS. Susquehanna dropped their target price on PagSeguro Digital from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Itau BBA Securities upgraded PagSeguro Digital from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on PagSeguro Digital from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Bradesco Corretora initiated coverage on PagSeguro Digital in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price objective on PagSeguro Digital from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.09.

PagSeguro Digital Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides financial technology solutions and services for consumers, individual entrepreneurs, micro-merchants, and small and medium-sized companies in Brazil and internationally. The company's products and services include PagSeguro Ecosystem, a digital ecosystem that operates as a closed loop where its clients are able to address their primary day to day financial needs, including receiving and spending funds, and managing and growing their businesses; PagBank digital account, which offers banking services through the PagBank mobile app; and Free PagSeguro digital account, which centralizes various cash-in options, functionalities, services, and cash-out options in a single ecosystem.

