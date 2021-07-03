Krane Funds Advisors LLC Has $3.02 Million Stock Holdings in JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:JKS)

Krane Funds Advisors LLC raised its position in JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:JKS) by 111.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 72,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 38,188 shares during the quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC owned 0.16% of JinkoSolar worth $3,023,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in JinkoSolar by 3.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 27,780 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $500,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in JinkoSolar by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 40,714 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,519,000 after acquiring an additional 3,212 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in JinkoSolar in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,120,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of JinkoSolar by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Myriad Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of JinkoSolar during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,446,000. 43.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

JKS traded down $1.67 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $50.40. 1,884,786 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,096,303. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $38.56. The company has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a PE ratio of -18.39 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. has a 52 week low of $18.56 and a 52 week high of $90.20.

JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 24th. The semiconductor company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.17. JinkoSolar had a return on equity of 2.98% and a net margin of 0.43%. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JKS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on JinkoSolar from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered JinkoSolar from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. UBS Group upgraded JinkoSolar from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Roth Capital boosted their target price on JinkoSolar from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.75.

JinkoSolar Profile

JinkoSolar Holding Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, production, and marketing of photovoltaic products. The company offers solar modules, silicon wafers, solar cells, recovered silicon materials, and silicon ingots. It also provides solar system integration services; and develops commercial solar power projects.

