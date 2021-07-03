Krane Funds Advisors LLC Has $3.67 Million Holdings in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Krane Funds Advisors LLC boosted its position in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) by 87.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,633 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 12,397 shares during the quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $3,673,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of APTV. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Aptiv by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,526,262 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $622,462,000 after purchasing an additional 149,829 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Aptiv in the 4th quarter worth $576,344,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Aptiv by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,260,367 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $555,083,000 after purchasing an additional 118,860 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Aptiv by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,080,018 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $424,732,000 after purchasing an additional 150,605 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in Aptiv by 428.7% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,994,765 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $412,977,000 after purchasing an additional 2,428,351 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on APTV. TheStreet lowered shares of Aptiv from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Aptiv from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Aptiv from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Aptiv from $162.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Aptiv from $174.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.53.

In related news, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 5,830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.90, for a total transaction of $914,727.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 359,693 shares in the company, valued at $56,435,831.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, SVP William T. Presley sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.61, for a total transaction of $638,440.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 39,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,248,093.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:APTV traded up $1.14 during trading on Friday, hitting $159.87. 1,235,996 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,364,227. Aptiv PLC has a 1-year low of $74.00 and a 1-year high of $160.53. The company’s 50-day moving average is $148.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.97. The company has a market capitalization of $43.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.60, a P/E/G ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 2.12.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The auto parts company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $4.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.73 billion. Aptiv had a net margin of 3.80% and a return on equity of 8.41%. Aptiv’s revenue was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.68 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Aptiv PLC will post 3.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Aptiv PLC designs, manufacturers, and sells vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

