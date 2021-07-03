Krane Funds Advisors LLC Purchases 24,878 Shares of Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX)

Krane Funds Advisors LLC raised its position in Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) by 122.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 45,233 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 24,878 shares during the quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC’s holdings in Yandex were worth $2,898,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in YNDX. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Yandex during the 4th quarter valued at $4,652,000. KBC Group NV raised its stake in shares of Yandex by 26.7% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 198,051 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $13,780,000 after purchasing an additional 41,738 shares during the period. Aviva PLC raised its stake in shares of Yandex by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 196,428 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $13,640,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in Yandex by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 7,855 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $547,000 after buying an additional 771 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in Yandex during the fourth quarter worth about $1,031,000. Institutional investors own 66.18% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Yandex from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $74.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. New Street Research began coverage on Yandex in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $81.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Yandex currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.75.

YNDX stock traded up $0.91 during trading on Friday, hitting $71.32. 651,602 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,059,139. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 105.09, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.33. Yandex has a 1 year low of $49.88 and a 1 year high of $74.32. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $66.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 3.48 and a quick ratio of 3.40.

Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The information services provider reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $966.10 million during the quarter. Yandex had a return on equity of 5.32% and a net margin of 5.79%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Yandex will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Yandex Company Profile

Yandex N.V., an internet and technology company, provides internet search engine in Russia and internationally. It offers geolocation services, such as Yandex.Maps, Yandex.Navigator, Yandex.Auto, and Yandex.Routing; Yandex.Mail services; Yandex.Disk, a cloud-based storage service; Yandex.Telemost, a video conferencing service; Yandex.Calendar and and Yandex.Notes offers correspondence, time tracking, document management, and conferencing services; Yandex.News, an online news aggregation service; Yandex.Weather hyperlocal weather information services; Yandex Browser for desktops and mobile platforms; and Yandex Search Apps.

