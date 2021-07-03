Krane Funds Advisors LLC Purchases 9,532 Shares of SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM)

Krane Funds Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM) by 107.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,422 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,532 shares during the quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC owned about 0.10% of SiTime worth $1,816,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SITM. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in SiTime by 21.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 755,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,512,000 after purchasing an additional 135,011 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of SiTime in the 4th quarter valued at about $245,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of SiTime by 24.7% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 12,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,410,000 after acquiring an additional 2,495 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SiTime in the 4th quarter valued at about $229,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in shares of SiTime by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 4,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 62.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get SiTime alerts:

Shares of SiTime stock traded down $1.27 on Friday, reaching $121.83. 143,617 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 132,716. SiTime Co. has a one year low of $44.69 and a one year high of $151.78. The firm has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -243.66 and a beta of 0.56. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $103.68.

SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.07. SiTime had a negative return on equity of 5.16% and a negative net margin of 6.04%. The business had revenue of $35.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that SiTime Co. will post -0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SITM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on SiTime from $150.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Roth Capital decreased their price objective on SiTime from $150.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SiTime from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $141.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on SiTime from $150.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $123.83.

In related news, insider Lionel Bonnot sold 3,704 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.75, for a total value of $328,730.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Vincent P. Pangrazio sold 9,088 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.74, for a total value of $851,909.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 63,929 shares of company stock worth $6,034,635. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SiTime Profile

SiTime Corporation provides silicon timing systems in Taiwan, Hong Kong, the United States, and internationally. It provides resonators and clock integrated circuits, and various types of oscillators. The company's solutions are used in various markets, including enterprise and telecommunications infrastructure, automotive, industrial, Internet of Things, mobile, and aerospace and defense.

Recommended Story: Find a Trading Strategy That Works



Receive News & Ratings for SiTime Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SiTime and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.