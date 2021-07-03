KraneShares China Consumer Leaders Index ETF (NYSEARCA:KBUY) Shares Sold by Krane Funds Advisors LLC

Krane Funds Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of KraneShares China Consumer Leaders Index ETF (NYSEARCA:KBUY) by 47.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45,000 shares during the period. Krane Funds Advisors LLC owned approximately 2.38% of KraneShares China Consumer Leaders Index ETF worth $1,306,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of KraneShares China Consumer Leaders Index ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $2,350,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in shares of KraneShares China Consumer Leaders Index ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $21,971,000. Finally, Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. bought a new position in shares of KraneShares China Consumer Leaders Index ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $11,750,000.

NYSEARCA:KBUY traded down $0.62 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $26.59. The stock had a trading volume of 6,249 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,400. KraneShares China Consumer Leaders Index ETF has a 52 week low of $24.58 and a 52 week high of $32.53. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $27.34.

