Krones AG (OTCMKTS:KRNTY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Krones AG (OTCMKTS:KRNTY) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a drop of 25.0% from the May 31st total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.0 days.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Krones in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Krones in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Finally, HSBC raised shares of Krones from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Krones has an average rating of “Buy”.

Krones stock remained flat at $$45.99 during trading on Friday. Krones has a 12 month low of $28.70 and a 12 month high of $46.20. The company has a 50 day moving average of $44.76.

Krones AG, together with its subsidiaries, plans, develops, and manufactures machines and lines for the fields of process, filling, and packaging technology, and intralogistics in Germany and internationally. It operates in two segments, Machines and Lines for Product Filling and Decoration, and Machines and Lines for Beverage Production/Process Technology.

