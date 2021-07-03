Kryll (KRL) Reaches Market Capitalization of $7.90 Million

Kryll (CURRENCY:KRL) traded up 4.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on July 3rd. Over the last week, Kryll has traded 13.9% higher against the US dollar. Kryll has a total market capitalization of $7.90 million and approximately $27,184.00 worth of Kryll was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Kryll coin can now be purchased for about $0.25 or 0.00000719 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Kryll alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002885 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18.69 or 0.00053905 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00003262 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.32 or 0.00018216 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002886 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 15% higher against the dollar and now trades at $261.55 or 0.00754288 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000341 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $28.04 or 0.00080864 BTC.

Kryll Profile

KRL is a coin. Its launch date was April 30th, 2018. Kryll’s total supply is 49,417,348 coins and its circulating supply is 31,688,781 coins. Kryll’s official message board is medium.com/@kryll_io . The official website for Kryll is kryll.io . Kryll’s official Twitter account is @kryll_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Kryll is /r/Kryll_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Kryll platform allows users to create automated trading strategies for cryptocurrencies in exchange for KRL tokens for each automated function. Kryll (KRL) is an ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum network and is used to pay fees in the platform. “

Buying and Selling Kryll

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kryll directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kryll should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Kryll using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Kryll Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Kryll and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.