KuCoin Token (KCS) Price Tops $7.41 on Exchanges

KuCoin Token (CURRENCY:KCS) traded up 4.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on July 3rd. During the last seven days, KuCoin Token has traded up 11.1% against the US dollar. One KuCoin Token coin can currently be bought for about $7.41 or 0.00021317 BTC on exchanges. KuCoin Token has a total market capitalization of $593.64 million and $6.75 million worth of KuCoin Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About KuCoin Token

KuCoin Token (KCS) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 15th, 2017. KuCoin Token’s total supply is 170,118,638 coins and its circulating supply is 80,118,638 coins. KuCoin Token’s official Twitter account is @kucoincom

According to CryptoCompare, “KCS is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token issued by the Kucoin Cryptocurrency Exchange. The token holders benefit from bonuses (50% of the total trading fees charged by the platform), trading fee discounts, and other special services. KCS smart contract was upgraded with the support of KuCoin. KuCoin also supported the KCS team in rebranding by renaming “KuCoin Shares” to “KuCoin Token”. The brand logo was also be renewed, though the token ticker remained unchanged as “KCS”. KuCoin and the KCS Team will soon announce the strategic plans for the next 2-3 years. “

KuCoin Token Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KuCoin Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KuCoin Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy KuCoin Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

