Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the six analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $65.50.

Several research firms have recently commented on KLIC. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Kulicke and Soffa Industries in a report on Monday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $61.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. B. Riley lifted their price target on Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd.

Shares of KLIC stock opened at $59.26 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $53.93. The stock has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.43 and a beta of 1.22. Kulicke and Soffa Industries has a fifty-two week low of $21.32 and a fifty-two week high of $63.69.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $340.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $340.00 million. Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a return on equity of 20.62% and a net margin of 15.66%. Equities analysts expect that Kulicke and Soffa Industries will post 4.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 24th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 23rd. Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s payout ratio is 58.95%.

In related news, SVP Nelson Munpun Wong sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 150,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,052,800. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Zamir Shai Soloveizik sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $137,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 22,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,220,340. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 52,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,980,700 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KLIC. Capital International Investors grew its position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 229.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,751,063 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $85,995,000 after acquiring an additional 1,218,800 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,027,000. Hood River Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,325,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,660,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 1,002.5% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 538,634 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,454,000 after buying an additional 489,780 shares during the period. 84.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Company Profile

Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells capital equipment and tools to assemble semiconductor devices. It operates in two segments, Capital Equipment, and Aftermarket Products and Services (APS). The Capital Equipment segment manufactures and sells ball and wedge bonders, and advanced packaging and electronic assembly solutions.

