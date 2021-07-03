Kwikswap Protocol 1-Day Volume Tops $8,792.00 (KWIK)

Kwikswap Protocol (CURRENCY:KWIK) traded 2.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on July 3rd. One Kwikswap Protocol coin can currently be bought for $0.0943 or 0.00000274 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Kwikswap Protocol has traded 5.7% lower against the US dollar. Kwikswap Protocol has a market cap of $781,713.99 and approximately $8,792.00 worth of Kwikswap Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Kwikswap Protocol alerts:

GoChain (GO) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0187 or 0.00000054 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.50 or 0.00007259 BTC.

Aryacoin (AYA) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0180 or 0.00000052 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000301 BTC.

SINOVATE (SIN) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Pyrk (PYRK) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Veltor (VLT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0333 or 0.00000097 BTC.

Meter (MTRG) traded 17.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00015280 BTC.

Kwikswap Protocol Profile

Kwikswap Protocol (KWIK) uses the hashing algorithm. Kwikswap Protocol’s total supply is 250,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,287,743 coins. Kwikswap Protocol’s official Twitter account is @kwikswapdex

According to CryptoCompare, “KwikSwap is a Swap Protocol with Layer 2 Scaling powered by Ethereum, Polkadot and Plasma / OVM. The Protocol is currently V1 on Ethereum Mainnet and V2 on Polkadot / Plasma team is aiming for deployment approximately at the end of March 2021. KwikSwap allows the creation of token markets, own KWIK token, no need for KYC, features layer 2 scaling and the users always control their funds for a completely decentralized experience. Users can swap, create markets, add liquidity & stake. Users can trade with next to no fees and at lightning speeds. “

Kwikswap Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kwikswap Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kwikswap Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Kwikswap Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Kwikswap Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Kwikswap Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.