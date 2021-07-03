Kylin 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $488,190.00 (KYL)

Kylin (CURRENCY:KYL) traded 2.8% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on July 3rd. Kylin has a market cap of $22.03 million and $488,190.00 worth of Kylin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Kylin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.19 or 0.00000541 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Kylin has traded up 9.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Kylin

KYL is a coin. It was first traded on February 28th, 2021. Kylin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 117,493,420 coins. Kylin’s official Twitter account is @Kylin_Network

According to CryptoCompare, “Kylin Network is designed to offer any applications and blockchains (such as parachains and parathreads) instantaneous but reliable and valid on/off-chain market data and social data sources by leveraging the power of Polkadot/Substrate Framework on open networks. The Kylin Network Mainnet token (KYL) is necessary to secure and power the decentralized data network. “

Buying and Selling Kylin

