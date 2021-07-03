KZ Cash (KZC) Price Up 14.9% This Week

KZ Cash (CURRENCY:KZC) traded up 3.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on July 3rd. One KZ Cash coin can now be bought for $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, KZ Cash has traded up 14.9% against the U.S. dollar. KZ Cash has a total market cap of $1,244.12 and approximately $2.00 worth of KZ Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 14.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000773 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00008055 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $500.47 or 0.01447225 BTC.

BinaryX (BNX) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.58 or 0.00013230 BTC.

Pizza (PIZZA) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0531 or 0.00000154 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0837 or 0.00000242 BTC.

KZ Cash Profile

KZC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on October 24th, 2018. KZ Cash’s total supply is 3,443,118 coins and its circulating supply is 1,563,996 coins. The official website for KZ Cash is kzcash.kz . KZ Cash’s official Twitter account is @cash_kz

According to CryptoCompare, “KZCash is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the X11 algorithm. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling KZ Cash

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KZ Cash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade KZ Cash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase KZ Cash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

