LABS Group (LABS) Price Hits $0.0055 on Exchanges

LABS Group (CURRENCY:LABS) traded up 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on July 3rd. LABS Group has a total market cap of $4.16 million and $225,347.00 worth of LABS Group was traded on exchanges in the last day. One LABS Group coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0055 or 0.00000016 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, LABS Group has traded 15.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get LABS Group alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002885 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001949 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.61 or 0.00045009 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 16.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.24 or 0.00141994 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58.81 or 0.00169615 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0521 or 0.00000150 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002959 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34,657.02 or 0.99949650 BTC.

LABS Group Profile

LABS Group’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 756,966,670 coins. The Reddit community for LABS Group is https://reddit.com/r/LabsGroupio . LABS Group’s official Twitter account is @labsgroupio

LABS Group Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LABS Group directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LABS Group should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy LABS Group using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for LABS Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for LABS Group and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.