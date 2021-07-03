Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) Short Interest Update

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,780,000 shares, an increase of 33.0% from the May 31st total of 2,090,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 939,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.0 days. Approximately 1.9% of the shares of the company are sold short.

LW has been the subject of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Lamb Weston from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $84.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. TheStreet lowered shares of Lamb Weston from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Lamb Weston from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Lamb Weston from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $81.00 price objective (down previously from $84.00) on shares of Lamb Weston in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.17.

Get Lamb Weston alerts:

In other Lamb Weston news, CEO Thomas P. Werner sold 69,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.46, for a total transaction of $5,452,970.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.81% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LW. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Lamb Weston in the 4th quarter valued at about $110,222,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 57.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,193,451 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $169,950,000 after purchasing an additional 804,186 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in Lamb Weston by 495.5% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 915,908 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $70,964,000 after buying an additional 762,098 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its holdings in Lamb Weston by 31.8% in the first quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,843,111 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $142,805,000 after buying an additional 444,344 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new position in Lamb Weston in the first quarter worth approximately $21,539,000. Institutional investors own 84.56% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LW traded down $0.51 on Friday, reaching $80.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 575,914 shares, compared to its average volume of 832,795. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $80.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.00. The company has a market capitalization of $11.74 billion, a PE ratio of 46.94, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.77. Lamb Weston has a twelve month low of $58.67 and a twelve month high of $86.41.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $895.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $819.94 million. Lamb Weston had a return on equity of 70.00% and a net margin of 7.14%. Lamb Weston’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lamb Weston will post 2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Lamb Weston

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets value-added frozen potato products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The company offers frozen potatoes, sweet potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as various customer labels.

See Also: What is a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Lamb Weston Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lamb Weston and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.