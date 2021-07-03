Lambda (LAMB) Price Hits $0.0141

Lambda (CURRENCY:LAMB) traded 2.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on July 3rd. One Lambda coin can now be purchased for $0.0141 or 0.00000041 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Lambda has traded up 22.2% against the U.S. dollar. Lambda has a total market capitalization of $20.78 million and $30.70 million worth of Lambda was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Lambda Coin Profile

LAMB is a coin. It was first traded on August 28th, 2016. Lambda’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,477,971,626 coins. Lambda’s official message board is medium.com/@Lambdaim . The official website for Lambda is www.lambda.im . Lambda’s official Twitter account is @Lambdaim and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Unlike most blockchain applications, Lambda is a data storage infrastructure for blockchains, with its own chains for charging, transactions, encryption, and access control. LAMBs, the native tokens of the Lambda project, create memory and storage resources that consume nodes. On the Lambda platform, tradable resources mainly refer to the ability to access formatted data. The fast access capability is a combination of the storage capacity of the hard disk and the memory size. “

Lambda Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lambda directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lambda should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lambda using one of the exchanges listed above.

