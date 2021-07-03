Lamden (TAU) Trading 29.5% Higher Over Last Week

Lamden (CURRENCY:TAU) traded 5.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on July 3rd. One Lamden coin can currently be purchased for $0.0526 or 0.00000152 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Lamden has a market cap of $7.49 million and $55,804.00 worth of Lamden was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Lamden has traded 29.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

EOS (EOS) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.01 or 0.00011577 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002727 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00004156 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0216 or 0.00000062 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000038 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Hash Speed (THS) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000616 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lamden (CRYPTO:TAU) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Lamden’s total supply is 288,090,567 coins and its circulating supply is 142,215,728 coins. Lamden’s official Twitter account is @LamdenTau and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Lamden is lamden.io . Lamden’s official message board is blog.lamden.io . The Reddit community for Lamden is /r/lamden and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Lamden is a suite of developer tools that speed up the process of creating new and custom blockchains and apps. Lamden’s TAU token facilitates interoperability and value exchange between established cryptocurrencies and blockchain applications made with the Lamden developer suite. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lamden directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lamden should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Lamden using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

