Landbox One Day Volume Hits $130,516.00 (LAND)

Landbox (CURRENCY:LAND) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on July 3rd. In the last week, Landbox has traded up 1.8% against the dollar. One Landbox coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0185 or 0.00000053 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Landbox has a total market cap of $1.41 million and approximately $130,516.00 worth of Landbox was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002878 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001940 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.42 or 0.00044384 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.28 or 0.00139015 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $58.91 or 0.00169615 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0498 or 0.00000144 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34,654.04 or 0.99775177 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002925 BTC.

Landbox Coin Profile

Landbox’s total supply is 20,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 76,385,230 coins. Landbox’s official Twitter account is @Landbox_

Buying and Selling Landbox

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Landbox directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Landbox should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Landbox using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

