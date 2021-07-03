Laureate Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAUR) Shares Sold by Prudential Financial Inc.

Prudential Financial Inc. lowered its holdings in Laureate Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAUR) by 25.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 118,185 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,030 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. owned 0.06% of Laureate Education worth $1,606,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LAUR. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Laureate Education by 130.3% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 65,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $983,000 after acquiring an additional 37,135 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Laureate Education by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,678,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,798,000 after buying an additional 55,703 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd increased its position in shares of Laureate Education by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,916,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,461,000 after buying an additional 123,799 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Laureate Education by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 143,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,089,000 after buying an additional 10,007 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Laureate Education by 80.5% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 23,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,000 after buying an additional 10,642 shares in the last quarter. 53.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Laureate Education from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Laureate Education presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.50.

Shares of LAUR stock opened at $14.79 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a PE ratio of -3.51 and a beta of 0.81. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $14.46. Laureate Education, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.86 and a fifty-two week high of $15.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Laureate Education (NASDAQ:LAUR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.82) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by ($0.38). The company had revenue of $194.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $190.80 million. Laureate Education had a negative return on equity of 7.85% and a negative net margin of 57.92%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.47 EPS. Analysts forecast that Laureate Education, Inc. will post -0.66 EPS for the current year.

Laureate Education Profile

Laureate Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides higher education programs and services to students through a network of universities and higher education institutions. It offers a range of undergraduate and graduate degree programs primarily in the areas of business and management, medicine and health sciences, and engineering and information technology through campus-based, online, and hybrid programs.

