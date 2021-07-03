Lazard Asset Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) by 5.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 951,355 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 46,122 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.24% of Eaton worth $131,552,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eaton in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Eaton in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Eaton by 110.8% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 215 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eaton in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, First Command Bank purchased a new position in shares of Eaton in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. 77.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ETN shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Eaton from $158.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on Eaton from $142.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Berenberg Bank upgraded Eaton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Eaton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Eaton from $140.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $150.53.

In related news, insider Brian S. Brickhouse sold 7,659 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.16, for a total value of $1,134,757.44. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,701,697.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, insider Sternadt Paulo Ruiz sold 14,254 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.41, for a total value of $2,086,928.14. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 63,485 shares in the company, valued at $9,294,838.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 28,313 shares of company stock worth $4,159,670. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE ETN opened at $151.40 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $145.47. The stock has a market cap of $60.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.14. Eaton Co. plc has a fifty-two week low of $84.87 and a fifty-two week high of $151.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.19. Eaton had a return on equity of 12.55% and a net margin of 8.05%. The firm had revenue of $4.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.09 EPS. Eaton’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Eaton Co. plc will post 6.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. Eaton’s payout ratio is 71.70%.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company. Its Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services in North and South America, as well as hazardous duty electrical, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems internationally.

