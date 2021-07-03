Lazard Asset Management LLC Sells 6,238 Shares of IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP)

Lazard Asset Management LLC lessened its position in shares of IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) by 1.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 396,698 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 6,238 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.74% of IPG Photonics worth $83,679,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of IPG Photonics by 3.4% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,171,199 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $668,933,000 after buying an additional 103,756 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of IPG Photonics by 3.4% in the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 891,635 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $188,082,000 after buying an additional 29,554 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of IPG Photonics by 2.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 649,363 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $136,630,000 after buying an additional 14,059 shares during the period. Robeco Schweiz AG boosted its stake in shares of IPG Photonics by 66.1% in the first quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 435,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $91,780,000 after buying an additional 173,200 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of IPG Photonics by 6.5% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 385,088 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $81,230,000 after buying an additional 23,416 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.74% of the company’s stock.

IPGP has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded IPG Photonics from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Benchmark upped their target price on IPG Photonics from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on IPG Photonics from $280.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, DA Davidson cut their target price on IPG Photonics from $300.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $227.75.

In other IPG Photonics news, SVP Trevor Ness sold 2,938 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.10, for a total transaction of $661,343.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,304,137.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Fibre Devices Ltd Ip sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.06, for a total value of $2,513,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,971,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,401,601,524.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 45,337 shares of company stock valued at $9,355,364. Corporate insiders own 32.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IPGP stock opened at $211.19 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 10.26, a quick ratio of 8.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. IPG Photonics Co. has a 52 week low of $149.51 and a 52 week high of $262.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $205.95. The firm has a market cap of $11.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.05 and a beta of 1.36.

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.17. IPG Photonics had a return on equity of 9.69% and a net margin of 14.75%. The company had revenue of $345.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $324.11 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.68 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that IPG Photonics Co. will post 5.45 EPS for the current year.

About IPG Photonics

IPG Photonics Corporation develops and manufactures a range of high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. The company's laser products include high power lasers; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; and high power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.

