LBRY Credits (LBC) Trading 7.7% Lower This Week

LBRY Credits (CURRENCY:LBC) traded up 8.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on July 3rd. LBRY Credits has a market cap of $11.42 million and $521,187.00 worth of LBRY Credits was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One LBRY Credits coin can currently be purchased for $0.0219 or 0.00000063 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, LBRY Credits has traded 7.7% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002873 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001947 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.71 or 0.00045117 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.35 or 0.00135995 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $59.18 or 0.00169993 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0519 or 0.00000149 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002959 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34,858.64 or 1.00121858 BTC.

About LBRY Credits

LBRY Credits launched on July 6th, 2016. LBRY Credits’ total supply is 705,211,760 coins and its circulating supply is 521,054,807 coins. LBRY Credits’ official Twitter account is @lbryio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for LBRY Credits is /r/lbry and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for LBRY Credits is lbry.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Lbry is a content sharing platform where users can define the terms and fees on which they wish to share their content, using Blockchain technology and Bittorrent protocol. LBC is a proof of work currency and can be mined using a GPU. “

Buying and Selling LBRY Credits

