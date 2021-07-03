LCMS Price Hits $0.48 on Major Exchanges (LCMS)

LCMS (CURRENCY:LCMS) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on July 3rd. One LCMS coin can now be bought for approximately $0.48 or 0.00001371 BTC on exchanges. LCMS has a total market capitalization of $7.09 million and $554,377.00 worth of LCMS was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, LCMS has traded 47.6% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002885 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001952 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.58 or 0.00044943 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $48.81 or 0.00140775 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $58.74 or 0.00169411 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0516 or 0.00000149 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002961 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $34,694.37 or 1.00054810 BTC.

LCMS Profile

LCMS’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 14,922,868 coins. LCMS’s official Twitter account is @LCMScoin

Buying and Selling LCMS

