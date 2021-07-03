Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eighteen brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $187.57.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Lear in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $214.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Lear from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $198.00 to $228.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Barclays upped their price objective on Lear from $184.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Lear from $186.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Wolfe Research reiterated a “peer perform” rating on shares of Lear in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd.

NYSE:LEA opened at $177.18 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.58. Lear has a 12 month low of $102.17 and a 12 month high of $204.91. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $186.28.

Lear (NYSE:LEA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The auto parts company reported $3.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.95 by $0.78. Lear had a return on equity of 9.62% and a net margin of 1.59%. The company had revenue of $5.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Lear will post 13.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. Lear’s payout ratio is 18.76%.

In other news, Director Jonathan F. Foster sold 2,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.82, for a total value of $507,114.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,300,841.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in Lear by 16.0% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 4,448 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $707,000 after acquiring an additional 612 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in Lear by 51.1% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 674 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in Lear by 467.0% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 11,216 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,784,000 after acquiring an additional 9,238 shares during the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP raised its stake in Lear by 187.7% in the 4th quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 37,400 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $5,948,000 after acquiring an additional 24,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC raised its stake in Lear by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 19,800 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,149,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. 96.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lear Company Profile

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers in North America, Europe, Africa, Asia, and South America. Its Seating segment offers seat systems, seat subsystems, key seat components, seat trim covers, seat mechanisms, seat foams, and headrests, as well as surface materials, such as leather and fabric for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, pick-up trucks, and sport utility vehicles.

