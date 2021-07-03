Lethean (LTHN) Hits Market Cap of $764,432.69

Lethean (CURRENCY:LTHN) traded up 17% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on July 3rd. Lethean has a market cap of $764,432.69 and $115.00 worth of Lethean was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Lethean has traded down 21.5% against the dollar. One Lethean coin can currently be bought for $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34,674.48 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,221.67 or 0.06407211 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000714 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $506.01 or 0.01459312 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $139.83 or 0.00403265 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $57.21 or 0.00165002 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $215.28 or 0.00620871 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $145.40 or 0.00419330 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00006838 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $117.70 or 0.00339430 BTC.

Lethean Profile

LTHN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-V7 hashing algorithm. Lethean’s total supply is 865,787,039 coins and its circulating supply is 795,787,039 coins. The Reddit community for Lethean is /r/Lethean and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Lethean’s official website is intensecoin.com . Lethean’s official Twitter account is @LetheanMovement and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Lethean is the synthesis of blockchain and VPN technology created for the new age of digital censorship and geo-restricted content. Lethean incorporates the anonymous Cryptonote blockchain to empower users to purchase proxy and VPN services. Lethean was rebranded from IntenseCoin and it is a PoW (Proof of Work) cryptocurrency based on the Cryptonight v2 algorithm. It will serve the users as a medium to exchange value between them as well as to access blocked content on the Web. “

Buying and Selling Lethean

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lethean directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lethean should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Lethean using one of the exchanges listed above.

