Level One Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LEVL) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $26.85 Million

Equities analysts expect Level One Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LEVL) to report sales of $26.85 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Level One Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $27.70 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $26.00 million. Level One Bancorp posted sales of $24.02 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 11.8%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Level One Bancorp will report full-year sales of $106.25 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $106.00 million to $106.50 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $97.05 million, with estimates ranging from $93.10 million to $101.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Level One Bancorp.

Level One Bancorp (NASDAQ:LEVL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $26.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.00 million. Level One Bancorp had a net margin of 21.65% and a return on equity of 13.51%.

LEVL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Level One Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective (up from $26.00) on shares of Level One Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Level One Bancorp from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th.

Shares of LEVL opened at $27.32 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $208.42 million, a P/E ratio of 8.70 and a beta of 0.98. Level One Bancorp has a 1-year low of $14.72 and a 1-year high of $28.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $27.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. Level One Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.76%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Level One Bancorp by 55.3% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 946 shares during the period. Strs Ohio boosted its position in shares of Level One Bancorp by 37.5% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 4,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Level One Bancorp by 237.0% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 7,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after acquiring an additional 5,129 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group bought a new stake in shares of Level One Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $206,000. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Level One Bancorp by 77.0% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 4,442 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.22% of the company’s stock.

Level One Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Level One Bank that provides business and consumer financial services in Michigan. Its deposit products include checking, interest-bearing demand, money market, savings, and term certificate accounts. The company also provides lending products and related services comprising commercial real estate loans, including construction and land development loans; commercial and industrial loans consisting of lines of credit, term loans, and loans under the small business administration lending program; residential real estate loans; and consumer loans, including home equity loans automobile loans, and credit card services.

