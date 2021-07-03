Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILA) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILA) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $13.90.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on LILA shares. Barclays raised their target price on Liberty Latin America from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $15.00 target price (up previously from $14.00) on shares of Liberty Latin America in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LILA. R.H. Dinel Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Latin America during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Liberty Latin America by 10,642.9% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 2,980 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Latin America during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Latin America during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Latin America during the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.65% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Latin America stock opened at $13.74 on Friday. Liberty Latin America has a 1-year low of $7.55 and a 1-year high of $14.78. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.04.

Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter. Research analysts expect that Liberty Latin America will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Liberty Latin America Company Profile

Liberty Latin America Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed, mobile, and subsea telecommunications services. The company offers communications and entertainment services, including video, broadband internet, fixed-line telephony, and mobile services to residential and business customers; and business products and services that include enterprise-grade connectivity, data center, hosting, and managed solutions, as well as information technology solutions for small and medium enterprises, international companies, and governmental agencies.

