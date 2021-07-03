Lido DAO Token (LDO) Trading 6.8% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Lido DAO Token (CURRENCY:LDO) traded up 3.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on July 3rd. Lido DAO Token has a total market capitalization of $37.65 million and $900,544.00 worth of Lido DAO Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Lido DAO Token coin can currently be purchased for about $1.53 or 0.00004436 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Lido DAO Token has traded 6.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002893 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001937 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.46 or 0.00044718 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 13.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.29 or 0.00139641 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58.31 or 0.00168628 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0515 or 0.00000149 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002962 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34,654.35 or 1.00211013 BTC.

About Lido DAO Token

Lido DAO Token was first traded on December 17th, 2020. Lido DAO Token’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 24,539,273 coins. Lido DAO Token’s official Twitter account is @lidofinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Lido is a liquid staking solution for ETH 2.0 backed by industry-leading staking providers. Lido lets users stake their ETH – without locking assets or maintaining infrastructure – whilst participating in on-chain activities, e.g. lending.Lido's goal is to solve the problems associated with initial ETH 2.0 staking – illiquidity, immovability and accessibility – making staked ETH liquid and allowing for participation with any amount of ETH to improve the security of the Ethereum network. “

