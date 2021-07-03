Limestone Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMST) Short Interest Up 32.9% in June

Limestone Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMST) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 174,200 shares, a growth of 32.9% from the May 31st total of 131,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 10,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 16.9 days. Currently, 4.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

In related news, EVP Joseph C. Seiler sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.33, for a total transaction of $32,660.00. Company insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LMST. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Limestone Bancorp by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 233,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,930,000 after acquiring an additional 32,985 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Limestone Bancorp by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 15,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after acquiring an additional 1,355 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Limestone Bancorp by 16.2% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 1,018 shares during the period. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp boosted its stake in Limestone Bancorp by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp now owns 79,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,004,000 after buying an additional 10,648 shares during the period. Finally, Banc Funds Co. LLC boosted its stake in Limestone Bancorp by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 366,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,603,000 after buying an additional 17,606 shares during the period. 39.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on LMST shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Limestone Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James raised their target price on Limestone Bancorp from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd.

NASDAQ:LMST traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $16.60. The stock had a trading volume of 5,396 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,444. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.13. Limestone Bancorp has a 12-month low of $9.82 and a 12-month high of $17.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.39 million, a PE ratio of 11.94 and a beta of 0.82.

Limestone Bancorp (NASDAQ:LMST) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.12. Limestone Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.09% and a net margin of 18.31%. The business had revenue of $12.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.90 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Limestone Bancorp will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

About Limestone Bancorp

Limestone Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Limestone Bank, Inc that provides a range of commercial and personal banking products and services. The company offers deposit products, including savings, interest checking, and money market accounts, as well as fixed rate certificates with varying maturities.

