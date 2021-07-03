Lindsay Co. (NYSE:LNN) Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lowered its position in shares of Lindsay Co. (NYSE:LNN) by 8.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 247,867 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 22,465 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 2.28% of Lindsay worth $41,300,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lindsay during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in Lindsay in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in Lindsay during the fourth quarter worth about $61,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new stake in Lindsay in the 1st quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Lindsay by 82.7% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 678 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the period. 88.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lindsay from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $190.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th.

LNN stock opened at $165.20 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.20 and a beta of 0.33. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $164.48. Lindsay Co. has a 52 week low of $89.24 and a 52 week high of $179.10.

Lindsay (NYSE:LNN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $161.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.43 million. Lindsay had a return on equity of 13.95% and a net margin of 8.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.93 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Lindsay Co. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 17th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. Lindsay’s payout ratio is 37.08%.

Lindsay Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides water management and road infrastructure products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Irrigation and Infrastructure. The Irrigation segment manufactures and markets center pivot, lateral move irrigation systems, and irrigation controls under the Zimmatic brand; hose reel travelers under the Perrot and Greenfield brands; and chemical injection systems, variable rate irrigation systems, flow meters, weather stations, soil moisture sensors, and remote monitoring and control systems under the GrowSmart brand.

